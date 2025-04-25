Showers end early Friday, additional rain likely Sunday with ALERT DAY Monday for severe potential

Rain will gradually come to an end on Friday morning with quiet weather expected for the first half of the weekend before more showers arrive on Sunday with an ALERT DAY for Monday as severe weather is looking more likely.

A storm system will continue to push out of the area with rain ending through Friday morning. It’ll be a mainly cloudy and cool day with afternoon high temperatures around the lower-to-middle 50s.

Clouds clear Friday night setting up a sunny and mild day on Saturday with highs near or in the lower 60s.

Moisture starts to build back into the area on Saturday night with clouds increasing as a system passes through bringing the chance of some showers and possible thunderstorms that’ll likely carry into Sunday morning. Temperatures will be a tad warmer with lower 60s by afternoon under a partly sunny sky.

A warm front will lift into the area Sunday night into Monday morning leading to the chance of showers and thunderstorms. There will likely be a break until sometime during the afternoon and evening when a cold front passes through which will pop and additional round of showers and thunderstorms with severe weather certainly possible. It’s still too early for specifics, but that’ll get narrowed down over the weekend as it gets closer, but all modes of severe weather such as hail, damaging wind gusts and tornadoes will all be possible. Monday will feel like early summer with high temperatures expecting to be in the upper 70s. It’ll likely feel a bit humid too.

Cooler temperatures will follow on Tuesday with high temperatures likely in the upper 50s with 60s expected the rest of the week.