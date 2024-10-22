Showers becoming likely late Thursday with cool temperatures into the weekend

A system looks to track through the region on Thursday leading to rain likely later in the day and evening followed by cooler and more seasonal weather heading into the weekend.

Moisture will surge northward from the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to be in place as a cold front sweeps through sometime during the late afternoon and evening hours.

Showers will be likely, and even a thunderstorm is possible, as some energy and instability will build throughout the day.

Rain amounts will be fairly light with most seeing around or under 0.25″, but it’s possible some places could see more if and where any thunderstorms develop.

Showers are expected to end by late evening or early in the overnight hours into Friday.

Temperatures will cool off after the system passes. High’s on Thursday are expected to be in the middle 60s before the system arrives, and then cooling back closer to average in the middle-to-upper 50s