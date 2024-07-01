Showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain return late Monday, last through Tuesday

After a nice break from rain this past weekend, an active weather pattern is back and more frequent showers and thunderstorms are on the way this week.

Showers were moving through northern Iowa Monday afternoon, and more shower and thunderstorm development is likely Monday evening. Another couple rounds of thunderstorms are likely Tuesday. Both Monday night and Tuesday’s storms will bring areas of heavy rain, with 1 to 2 inches of rain possible in some locations.

The risk of severe weather is low, but is not zero. Some thunderstorms may be able to produce some strong wind gusts in addition to heavy rain and lightning.

We’ll get a break from stormy weather on Wednesday with more sunshine and summer warmth.

Another wave of low pressure will slide through on Independence Day, bringing with it another round of thunderstorms. Whether any of those storms could be strong to severe is still uncertain.

The chance of rain continues Friday through the coming weekend, although it’s not likely the weekend ahead is going to be a wash-out. There will still be pleasant breaks between rounds of rain.