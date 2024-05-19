Showers and thunderstorms, some possibly strong, early next week with heavy rain potential

The weather pattern will become active as the week begins as rounds of showers and thunderstorms will likely lead to some heavy rainfall and the possibility of strong-to-severe thunderstorms.

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely late Sunday night into Monday morning with a few possibly lingering into the afternoon with a low-end severe weather threat. However, a higher chance for severe weather will be south into central and western Iowa.

A stronger system will arrive on Tuesday afternoon and evening leading to another round of showers and thunderstorms developing. A surface low pressure will track just west of the area pulling and abundant amount of moisture northward from the Gulf of Mexico.

Dew point temperatures will climb into the 60s which will make it feel a bit humid. The high moisture will also provide fuel for thunderstorms with the potential of a few strong-to-severe thunderstorms across the entire Weather First area with a bit of a higher chance across far northeast and eastern Iowa. There is still a lot of uncertainty regarding how severe weather may evolve and depends on how much instability can get generated. This will be a day to be weather aware.

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely late afternoon and evening before wrapping up early Wednesday morning.

Given the high moisture levels, there is the possibility the entire area picks up 1-3″ of rain with amounts of 2-4″ possible across parts of central Minnesota. Any shift in the storm track could change where the heavier amounts lay out so keep updated with the future forecasts.