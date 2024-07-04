Showers and thunderstorms remain likely through the afternoon

The weather will continue to put a damper on things through this afternoon and into the evening as showers and thunderstorms make their way across the area.

Some of these storms will be strong, possibly severe. There is a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) of severe storms in place the rest of Thursday. Large hail, damaging winds and even a few tornadoes will remain possible the remainder of the day and into the evening hours.

The main batch of storms will likely make their way east of the area by 8PM or so, but the chance of more isolated storms will continue into the overnight as a low pressure system passes by.

We keep the rain chances around tomorrow, although showers are not expected to be as widespread as today. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, with highs struggling to reach the 70F mark. It will also be quite breezy, with NW winds of around 15 to 20 mph.

We warm up a little bit this weekend, with high temperatures projected to be in the mid 70F’s on Saturday. The active weather pattern continue though with more storm chances arriving primarily later in the day on Saturday and lasting into Saturday night.

Sunday through Wednesday, you guessed it, more storm chances sticking around. These storms are currently expected to be more scattered in nature and not everyone is guaranteed to see rain. The good news is that with storms being more scattered, the flood concern is lower.

Temperatures through the first half of next week will remain rather steady, with highs in the mid to upper 70F’s.