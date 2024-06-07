Showers and Storms on Tuesday next week

We get a break for a couple days from the rain before more of it arrives on Tuesday next week. It’s too early to tell exactly how much rain or what time of day, but severe weather is not expected at this time. Ironically, a warmer air mass will takeover late in the day Wednesday, which will be the beginning of when we truly start to warm up again.

Outside of the showers earlier in the day Saturday or the rain on Tuesday, we are trending dry overall for the next week or so.