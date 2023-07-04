Showers and a few thunderstorms this evening

There is a cold front out in western Minnesota and Iowa that will be pushing eastward tonight. Along and ahead of it there is the likelihood of showers and thunderstorms between 7pm-Midnight in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Since clouds have been stubborn to clear out of here today, the threat for severe weather is fading, but the primary concern tonight is the combination of outdoor activities and lightning, even with weaker storms. Keep an eye on the radar picture if you’re outdoor this evening and be prepared to take shelter indoors if necessary.

A few showers will linger tonight through Wednesday morning before skies clear out Wednesday afternoon. Thanks to less humid air, prime patio weather makes a return Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The previously mentioned cold front will bring temperatures down to the upper 70s the rest of the week along with lower dew points for a much more comfortable stretch of weather into this coming weekend. Enjoy the rest of your 4th of July, keep your fingers crossed for rain, and stay safe out there!