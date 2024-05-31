Showers, a few thunderstorms through Saturday morning

There’s a front that’s stalling out over Minnesota and Iowa that has been the focus of showers and thunderstorms through Friday. This will continue to bring more rain through Saturday morning before shifting to the east of us by Saturday afternoon.

There will be some areas of heavy rain, especially closer to I-35, but all of southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa are in for rain from Friday evening through Saturday morning.

Saturday afternoon and evening is looking great with decreasing clouds and comfortably warm temperatures. Highs will reach the mid-70s Saturday and will be nearing 80 degrees Sunday afternoon.

Another round of showers is likely Sunday afternoon to early evening. Exact placement of that line is uncertain, but count on the possibility of showers across the ABC 6 area late Sunday.

There will be ample time between rounds of rain to enjoy the outdoors this weekend. Another couple rounds of showers and storms arrives Monday and again on Tuesday.