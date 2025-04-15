Showers, a few thunderstorms likely Thursday and Friday

A storm system is expected to bring a few round of showers and thunderstorms to the area on Thursday and Friday.

Warm, moist air is expected to surge northward into the area behind a passing warm front as bits of energy swing through the Weather First area likely developing showers and a few thunderstorms on Thursday. It’s possible some may develop during the morning hours with more scattered activity during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures are expected to push into the middle 60s for highs.

A strong thunderstorms is possible, but chances remain low-end as of now. The Storm Prediction Center has a Level 1 (of 5) risk in place for most of the Weather First area with portions of North Iowa in a Level 2 where the severe risk is a bit higher. This area may change in the coming days as new data arrives. The main severe threat would be large hail although gusty winds would certainly be possible.

The front will slip south as a cold front heading into Friday as more energy moves along it leading to more showers and a few possible thunderstorms mainly during the morning hours. It’ll be a cooler day, but still near average with high temperatures around the upper 50s.

Total rainfall amounts of 0.50″ to 1.00″ is possible for much of the area with locally higher amounts not out of the question where any repeated thunderstorms occur.