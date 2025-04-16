Shower, thunderstorm potential increases Thursday, cooling down this weekend

Showers and thunderstorms will make a return to Minnesota and Iowa Thursday, mainly later in the day, but some good news with much-needed rain potential on the way!

Wednesday night into Thursday morning will remain mild and quiet. Temperatures will drop to the mid-40s early Thursday and highs make their way up to the mid-60s Thursday afternoon.

That warmer air is moving in thanks to a warm front and an area of low pressure which is going to be the focus for shower and thunderstorm development Thursday. A few of those are possible in the morning to midday as the front pushes through. The more likely time for thunderstorms is late in the afternoon through the evening hours.

There is the potential that a few storms may be strong to severe, producing hail up to 1 inch. The possibility of severe storms is low, but can’t be ruled out. The majority of thunderstorm activity will remain below severe levels with some good, heavy rain where those storms move through.

Slightly cooler air moves in Friday, and there is still the possibility of scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm. There is little to no severe threat Friday.

Temperatures remain seasonably cool this weekend with highs in the 50s. Another storm system may bring rain the afternoon to evening of Easter Sunday, although there are still some big questions on the track of that storm system.