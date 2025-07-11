Shower, thunderstorm possible Friday with quiet, seasonably warm weekend ahead

There is the chance of a shower or thunderstorm on Friday into Friday night before quiet and seasonably warm temperatures are expected through the weekend.

Central Iowa has seen the brunt of rain and thunderstorms from Thursday night into Friday morning. However, some showers may sneak further north into North Iowa and Southeast Minnesota during the Friday morning hours. A few more widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the late afternoon and evening. A cold front will spark showers and thunderstorms in Western Minnesota by early evening. They are expected to weaken as they push southeast into the Weather First area by late evening into the overnight hours of Saturday.

Saturday will start with some clouds, but as high pressure builds in, dry air will help clear them out gradually leading to sunshine by late morning into the afternoon. It’ll be a pleasant day with noticeably humidity with temperatures expecting to reach the upper 70s to 80° by late afternoon.

High pressure will linger over the region on Sunday leading to sunshine and a fairly typical July day with high temperatures in the lower 80s along with noticeable humidity.

Next week will start very warm with highs returning to the lower or middle 80s on Monday and Tuesday along with higher humidity. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely Tuesday and Wednesday before a cold front brings some cooler July weather for the second half of the week with highs in the 70s and night lows in the 50s.