Shower, thunderstorm possible Friday into Friday night

A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Friday into Friday night before quiet weather is expected through the weekend.

The bulk of the heavy rainfall and flooding concerns shifted further south into Central Iowa on Thursday night leaving Southeast Minnesota dry and some light showers across North Iowa.

As this system continues to pass through Iowa, a few showers may sneak further north into Southeast Minnesota during the Friday morning hours.

The system will continue to rotate through the region with additional energy spiraling around it leading to the chance of a few isolated showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening hours. The higher chance will likely stay across Northeast Iowa into Southwest Wisconsin.

A cold front will approach from the northwest late Friday evening into the overnight of Saturday morning. Showers and thunderstorms will likely form ahead of it in Western Minnesota, but they are expected to weaken or even fizzle out as they move into the Weather First area through the night.

Temperatures will push to near or in the lower 80s for afternoon highs. It’ll will be a muggy day as dew point temperatures will likely hover around 70°.

The wind will be light out of the south at around 5 to 10 mph.

A few spotty showers are possible overnight into early Saturday as a cold front slides through. Temperatures will drop into the middle 60s by Saturday morning.