Shower, thunderstorm chances through Monday followed by cooldown

Periods of showers and thunderstorms will be possible through Monday before a pattern change brings cooler and less humid summertime weather.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible late Saturday evening into the overnight hours as a cold front advances south through the state. A strong thunderstorm is possible especially near and west of I-35, however they are expected to be in a weakening state as they approach the area.

Sunday will be another warm day under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Highs will climb back into the mid-to-upper 80s. Dew point temperatures are expected to be mainly in the mid-60s which will lead to a heat index (feels-like) near 90°. Given the high amounts of instability, there is a slight chance a shower or thunderstorm may pop which if they do, could produce some strong wind gusts and hail.

A front will setup across the area Sunday night through Monday leading to periods of showers and thunderstorms. There is the potential of heavy rainfall (1.00″ or more) especially north of I-90.

Temperatures next week are expected to be below average with highs generally in the middle 70s and night lows in the 50s.