Shower chances through Wednesday with summer-like warm surge into the weekend

A slow-moving storm system will bring rain chances to the Weather First area through Wednesday before a surge of summer-like warmth arrives heading into the weekend.

Light showers will be possible on and off throughout the day on Tuesday. There will be plenty of dry time in-between. An uptick in showers is likely Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with a few additional showers and possible thunderstorms during the Wednesday afternoon and early evening hours. Total rainfall amounts are expected to be light with most seeing generally around 0.25″ or less.

Temperatures are expected to be well below average due to the clouds and rain showers around as highs will only manage the middle 60s on Tuesday and upper 60s likely on Wednesday.

A surge of summer-like warmth is expected by the end of the week heading into the weekend. High temperatures will push into the middle 70s on Thursday and near or in the lower 80s from Friday into early next week. Night lows will be in the 50s and 60s.

A system will pass through the region on Saturday which may bring low-end chances for rain, however there is still quite a bit of uncertainty on this system. Otherwise, dry and warm weather is expected into next week.