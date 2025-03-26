Shower chance late Wednesday, near record warmth Friday followed by wet, cool weekend

A weak system will pass through late Wednesday leading to the chance of a shower for some with quiet and mild weather to end the week with near record highs possible on Friday followed by a cooler and wet weekend ahead.

The bulk of Wednesday will be dry with sun to start and increasing clouds into the afternoon. High temperatures are expected to be around the lower-to-middle 50s. A system will pass through during the middle-to-late evening hours into the overnight which will bring the chance of a shower for some.

A few showers may still be around early Thursday before moving out. The rest of the day will be partly sunny with high temperatures pushing into the upper 50s.

A warm front will slide north through the area on Friday leading to a surge of warmth as record highs will likely be in jeopardy with temperatures expecting to range from the lower-to-upper 70s.

A storm will approach late Friday night and pass through on Saturday leading to rain across the area. Rain chances continue through Saturday night with a few snowflakes possibly mixed in. Precipitation will wind down early Sunday with another wave expected to pass by the area which may lead to some snow Sunday night. There is still a lot of moving parts regarding the track of the system and where any heavy precipitation may layout as well as any snow accumulation potential.

Temperatures will cool down with mid-40s likely on Saturday and highs near 40° on Sunday with near average highs in the lower 40s heading into next week.