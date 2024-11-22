Sharply colder weather expected for Thanksgiving holiday weekend

The weather is expected to turn sharply colder and feel more like the middle of January heading towards the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Temperatures are expected to be in the low-to-mid 30s for highs from Monday through Wednesday before a cold front slides through with sharply colder temperatures arriving on Thanksgiving Day as high temperatures struggle to get out of the 20s.

Canadian high pressure will build into the area on Black Friday into the extended holiday weekend sending a reinforcing shot of colder south into the area as high temperatures are expected to be in the low-to-middle 20s with night lows in the teens.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 8 to 14 day temperature outlook from the period of November 29 through December 5, has a high likelihood of below-average temperatures which the average high during that time is around the low-to-mid 30s.

The week is looking dry as storm systems pass to the north and south, however any change in their track could lead to some precipitation sneaking into the area so make sure to stay up-to-date on the forecast especially if traveling.