Severe weather tips to stay safe

Severe weather will be likely across the Weather First area on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

It’s always a good reminder to brush up on a severe weather plan in case you need to put it into motion to keep you and your family safe.

In the event of a tornado, it’s best to get into a basement or to the lowest level of a sturdy structure, an interior room or closet. Also, get under something that is well built and cover your head to protect it from possibly flying debris. Mobile homes and cars should be abandon as they are two of the worst places to be in during a tornado. It’s best to get to a designated storm shelter nearby or in a sturdy structure and never try to outrun a tornado.

Heavy rain is also likely across the area which raises concerns for flash flooding. Roads that are flooded should never be driven on as there is no way to tell how deep the water is or if the road is completely washed away. It’s especially difficult to tell at night. It doesn’t take much water to move a person or a vehicle. So always remember, “turn around, don’t drown”.

A severe weather watch will likely be issued at some point on Tuesday. A watch means that conditions are favorable for severe weather and a plan should be in place in the event a warning is issued. If and when a severe weather warning is issued, take immediate shelter as severe weather is imminent. Have multiple ways to get warnings in the event any are issued.