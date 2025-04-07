Severe Weather Awareness Week: Watches and Warnings

This week in Minnesota is Severe Weather Awareness Week, which is an opportunity to remind Minnesotans about the importance of being prepared for severe weather and how to stay safe when it strikes.

Severe weather can be unpredictable and deadly; being prepared can help save lives and reduce the risks from severe weather events.

Authorities recommend having multiple ways to receive warnings whether that is through weather apps for your phone, buying a weather radio or staying tuned to local TV and radio during severe weather.

The Severe Weather Awareness Week themes are:

Monday — Alerts and Warnings

Tuesday — Severe Weather, Lightning and Hail

Wednesday — Floods

Thursday — Tornadoes

Friday — Extreme Heat

Minnesota’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Division says the topics aren’t just a good reminder about seasonal weather threats but are also a good time to make and practice an emergency plan and refresh your emergency preparedness kit.

Monday’s topic is Alerts and Warnings.

Do you wonder what the difference is between a Watch and a Warning but don’t want to admit it to your friends?

A WATCH means the ingredients are present, but there may not be anything happening yet. It’s usually issued in advance of adverse weather and will remain in effect until the threat for development of severe weather has passed. It’s time to watch the forecast, be ready for things to happen, and have a plan ready in case of dangerous weather conditions.

A WARNING means a severe threat is imminent and/or happening right now. Watches and Warnings may be issued for a variety of conditions, including Severe Thunderstorms, Tornadoes, Flash Flooding, and for significant winter weather.