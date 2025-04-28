Severe thunderstorms likely Monday, followed by seasonal weather through midweek

A potent storm system will bring the threat of severe thunderstorms to the Weather First area on Monday followed by more seasonal weather with additional rain chances by the end of the week.

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely on Monday morning. The severe threat is low, but a few stronger cells may produce hail. There’ll likely be a break after lunchtime until the late afternoon and early evening hours when showers and thunderstorms will again be likely as a cold front pushes in from west-to-east. These thunderstorms will have the potential of being severe.

All modes of severe weather are possible including large hail, damaging wind gusts of 60-70 mph and tornadoes. The timing of severe weather will be mainly between 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM. A few showers and thunderstorms may linger into the overnight hours and early Tuesday morning.

Monday will be a warm and breezy day with high temperatures pushing into the 70s with a southerly wind gusting up to 40 mph at times.

Cooler weather will arrive on Tuesday with clouds to start the day along with the chance of a spotty shower before sunshine returns by afternoon. It’ll be a noticeably cooler day with high temperatures ranging from the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Temperatures will climb a bit above average the rest of the week with highs around the lower-to-middle 60s. Another system will bring the chance of showers to the area on Thursday and Friday.