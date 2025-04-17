Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10pm Thursday evening

An active evening of weather is ahead of us! A line of thunderstorms has developed to the west of I-35 as of late Thursday afternoon and it will be progressing to the east through this evening.

The primary severe threats from these storms is large hail and damaging wind. Even the weaker, non-severe thunderstorms will contain hail of pea to penny size, so don’t be too shocked to see a fair amount of that happening this evening.

Temperatures will begin to cool off overnight and through Friday. Scattered showers and a thunderstorm or two will remain possible overnight and again Friday, but severe weather is not expected.

We’ll catch a break from active weather on Saturday with sunshine and seasonably cool temperatures.

Another round of rain returns Easter Sunday, mainly from the afternoon into evening.