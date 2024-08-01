Severe Thunderstorm Watch this evening into tonight

Good evening everyone across the weather first area!

Given the storm tracks that are being observed on radar across Minnesota, as well as the severity of many of these storms, the National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for all of our Minnesota viewing area counties until 1:00 AM CDT.

Counties included:

Freeborn, Mower, Fillmore, Olmsted, Dodge and Steele counties.

Hazards include:

Large hail up to 1.5″ in diameter. 65 mph winds or greater.

A severe thunderstorm watch does not guarantee that folks under the watch will see severe weather, but it suggests that the ingredients are certainly there for severe weather to take place. Stay weather aware this evening and overnight tonight and stick with us here at ABC 6 Weather First for all of the latest information!

