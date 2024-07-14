Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for Iowa counties until 1 AM CDT

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for Cerro Gordo, Floyd and Hancock Counties and will remain in effect until 1 AM CDT.

There is the potential for developing storms to become severe across Iowa this evening as a subtle cold front passes through, especially this evening.

Hazards with any severe t-storms that do develop could be large hail of around 2″ in diameter as well as 60 mph winds.

Live radar feed can be found on our website by clicking the following link:

Radar Live Interactive Radar