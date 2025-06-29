Severe Thunderstorm Watch in Effect Until 5:00 AM Sunday, June 29th

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for portions of Southeastern Minnesota, including the following counties:

Olmsted

Dodge

Steele

Freeborn

This Watch is in effect until 5:00 AM CDT Sunday, June 29th.

As of around 1:30 AM, a potent line of storms was tracking eastward across East-Central Minnesota, with a broken line of showers and thunderstorms extending from the Twin Cities metro down to Waseca, MN. Just ahead of this broken line, strong winds exist close to the surface.

This “gust front” is expected to track through portions of the viewing area, north of I-90 over the next few hours. If any storms develop along this line, the potential is there for a few damaging wind gusts.

Instability drops off across our viewing area, increasing the likelihood of storms to continue weakening as they approach, limiting any hail or tornado threat. With that in mind, damaging winds are the main concern.

There is a fair chance that most of the viewing area, even north of I-90, remains storm free, but the potential for a few stronger storms remains through early Sunday morning.

For the very latest radar picture, check out our interactive radar page. Whenever there are any watches or warnings, we’ll have those right at the top of our website, and you can download the ABC 6 app for additional information as well.