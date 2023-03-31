Severe Threat Today, Snow Tonight

Early showers & a few isolated rumbles of thunder will remain likely for us as we are heading out the door & into work/school this morning. A mid-day “lull” is expected, with a little clearing, especially throughout northern IA, allowing our highs to soar into the mid/upper 60s there, with locations closer to HWY 14 only in the 40s & 50s!

The strong warm front will settle in then right around the MN/IA border and will be the focal point for the storms to fire-up locally later this afternoon. Timing out the storms will be from 2-8 PM, with the better window for severe weather from 4-7 PM. Large hail, damaging wind, & a few tornadoes all remain possible, especially along and south of I-90. Heavy rain will also be common with our afternoon storms, as we are tracking our 2-day rainfall totals in the neighborhood of an inch or more.

This complex storm will continue throughout the area, quickly going from the summer severe threat to a winter storm threat from 10 PM – 9 AM Saturday. Moderate snow is likely, especially along and north of I-90, especially along and north of Highway 14, where upwards of 3-6″ is possible there. The snowfall totals will trend higher to the north, and lower to the south, with around 1-3″ possible throughout northern Iowa. A strong NW wind will accompany the snow, making travel difficult at times later tonight & into Saturday morning.

Having said all of that, ALERT DAYS are in place today for the severe t-storm potential & Saturday for the morning travel impacts due to the snow & wind. Sunday is trending partly sunny, but mild & quiet.