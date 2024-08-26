Severe t-storms possible Monday night

The heat and humidity expected on Monday will fuel the potential of severe thunderstorms on Monday night.

A cold front will approach during the mid-to-late evening hours which will lead to the possibility of showers and thunderstorms for many areas after 9:00 PM, however not all places will see them.

Given the high amount of instability, severe thunderstorms will be possible with damaging wind gusts and large hail as the main threats. Heavy downpours are also likely.

The Storm Prediction Center has areas near and north of I-90 in a Level 3 of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms, and where they’re most likely to occur, with areas south of I-90 in a Level 2 of 5 risk.

Showers and thunderstorms, some severe, will continue to be possible overnight into early Tuesday morning.