Severe Storms Expected Saturday Evening

The first wave of storms from this morning are out. Now the second wave is firing up to our south and west. With dew points in the upper-60s and low-70s for Saturday afternoon along with clearing out to our west, that will allow us to build enough energy for storms to become severe. High winds and large hail are the biggest threats locally, although tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

In fact, a tornado watch has been issued for Northern Iowa until 7 PM. Due to all severe threats, we are in an Alert Day through Saturday evening.

Heavy rainfall is also expected from these thunderstorms, especially the ones that take place through early Saturday afternoon and evening. In addition, more storms are expected behind the cold front overnight. These will be considerably weaker than the ones we see before the cold front passes Saturday evening.

The ideal time frame for severe weather locally is 4-8 PM. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid-70s the next couple days after the cold front passes. More rain will be possible on Sunday and through Monday morning, although the severe threat is done once the cold front passes through.

We could see some more rain in the forecast this upcoming week on and off, but we will know more on all of those chances as we get closer to them.