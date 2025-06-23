Several rounds of rain this week, heavy at times with near or above average temperatures

It’s going to be an active week of weather with multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be heavy at times.

A cold front will pass through the Weather First area on Monday likely popping showers and thunderstorms. A few strong thunderstorms will be possible into the early-to-middle afternoon hours with strong wind gusts as the main threat, but widespread severe weather is not likely. Heavy downpours are also possible under any thunderstorms. Otherwise, it’ll be a warm and breezy start to the week with high temperature around the lower-to-middle 80s.

A few showers will be possible on Tuesday morning before the front will stalls out across portions of Northeast Iowa and Southwest Wisconsin where higher rain chances will be throughout the day.

The front will lift back north into the area Tuesday night through Thursday with multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms expected during this period with bouts of heavy rain at times which could lead to localized flooding.

Dry weather is expected on Friday heading into the weekend as the front clears the area.

In all, rain amounts of 3-5″ is possible across the area through the end of the week. Locally higher amounts are possible if heavy rain is repeated over the same areas.

Temperatures will cool off into the middle-to-upper 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday before returning to near or in the lower 80s on Thursday and Friday with middle 80s likely on Saturday. Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible on Sunday.