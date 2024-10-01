September wrap-up; looking ahead to October

The month of September is in the books as the calendar page flips over to October.

In Rochester, September finished with an average temperature of 77.7° which was 5.9° above the thirty year climatological average of 71.8°. The month finished as the fourth warmest September on record. The warmest temperature was 87° which occurred on September 21st. The coldest temperature was 43° on the mornings of September 7th and 23rd.

The month finished with 0.77″ of rain which was 2.83″ below average making it the driest September since 1999 and 8th driest on record.

Looking ahead to October, the average high and low temperatures continue to sharply drop through the month. The average high goes from 66° on October 1st to 59° on October 15th to 50° by the end of the month whereas the average low temperature will go from 44° at the beginning to 32° by the end.

October also averages around 2.43″ of precipitation and 0.9″ of snow.

The month will lose approximately one hour and thirty minutes of daylight hours from beginning to end.