September-like weather to grip area into weekend with minimal rain chances

The summertime heat and humidity will take a leave of absence for the time being as more September-like weather is expected the rest of the week into the weekend.

The upper air flow will be more out of the northwest to zonal (west-to-east) which will keep the heat and humidity south and allow cooler, less humid Canadian air to reside over the Upper Midwest.

Temperatures are expected to fall below average and will feel more like the middle of September with highs generally in the middle 70s and night lows in the 50s.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 6-10 day temperature outlook has a high probability of below average temperatures for the Weather First area and much of the Midwest from August 11-14.

The week will be mainly dry, however a cold front will slide through the area late Wednesday night into Thursday which may pop a few light, spotty showers. Moisture will be rather limited so most areas will likely stay dry.