Second half of the week to bring additional rain chances

The second half of the week will be less active, however there will still be chances for showers and a few thunderstorms.

The storm system that will impact the area on Tuesday will pull northeast into the arrowhead of Minnesota on Wednesday. A few wraparound light showers are possible although better chances may be further north into central Minnesota.

Thursday is expected to be dry under a mostly sunny sky.

A couple more systems will track through the area on Friday and Saturday leading to the chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures for the week will be close to if not slightly above average. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 60s with low-to-mid 70s expected the rest of the week.