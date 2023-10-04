Seasonal through Thursday, chilly with rain on Friday

The late season warm spell is now behind us as we transition into fall-like weather through Thursday with a big cooldown arriving by the end of the week..

A cold front will pass through on Wednesday bringing in some much cooler air. There will be a mix of sun and clouds and can’t rule out some afternoon sprinkles. It’ll be a breezy day with a west wind gusting to 30 mph at times. High temperatures will be in the 60s to near 70° for much of the area.

Sunshine returns for Thursday with seasonal temperatures as highs push into the mid-60s. It’ll be another blustery day with west winds again gusting to near 30 mph at times.

The big chill arrives on Friday as a strong cold front will slide through the area. It’ll lead to the chance of some rain along with bringing in some colder, Canadian air. High temperatures will be in the 40s to low 50s, however northwest winds gusting to 40 mph at times will lead to wind chills in the 40s for much of the day. Anyone going to Friday night high school football games will need a winter jacket and more as wind chills may dip into the upper 30s Friday evening.

Sunshine returns for the weekend, although cool. Highs will be in the low 50s on Saturday and upper 50s on Sunday. There’s the possibility of frost on Sunday morning as lows dip into the mid-to-upper 30s.