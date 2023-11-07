Seasonal temps this week, small rain chances

After a brief warm spell, temperatures will dial back to near average through the rest of the week.

There will be more clouds than sun on Tuesday. High temperatures will range from the upper 40s to low 50s. A weak system will bring the chance of a few sprinkles with a higher chance for a spotty shower later Tuesday night into Wednesday.

An isolated shower is possible Wednesday as high temperatures get back to near 50°.

Sunshine returns for Thursday with high temperatures in the mid-40s before a shot of cooler air arrives on Friday. The day will start with temperatures in the 20s and afternoon highs will reach the low 40s.

The quiet weather carries over into the weekend with highs again close to average in the mid-to-upper 40s and night lows in the 30s.