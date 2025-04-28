Seasonal temperatures with late week showers possible

Temperatures through the rest of the week following Monday’s highs in the 70s with be closer to average along with some rain chances by the end of the week.

Tuesday will be a much cooler day behind Monday’s cold frontal passage as high temperatures will range from the upper 50s to lower 60s. A spotty shower is possible early with clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine. It’ll continue to be a breezy day with a northwest wind gusting up to 25-30 mph at times.

Southwesterly flow increases Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures bouncing back to near or slightly above average with highs expecting to be around the lower-to-middle 60s.

A system is expected to pass to the south on Thursday, but may graze portions of the Weather First area leading to the chance of showers.

Another system slides through on Friday leading to the chance of some afternoon showers. It’ll be a cooler end to the week with high temperatures near 60°.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s to near 70° on Saturday with middle 70s likely on Sunday with another system bringing the chance of showers and thunderstorms as the weekend comes to a close.