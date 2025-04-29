Seasonal temperatures with a few showers through midweek, warmer into weekend

Temperatures are expected to hover around average with the chance of a few showers through the middle of the week with a warm-up expected along with with quiet weather into the upcoming weekend.

Tuesday will start with some clouds before sunshine arrives heading into the afternoon as an area of high pressure settles overhead. It’ll be a breezy and cool day with high temperatures ranging from the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Clouds will build into Wednesday afternoon ahead of an approaching system that’ll mostly stay to the south of the Weather First area. However, some data sneaks a few showers into the area on Wednesday afternoon and again Wednesday evening.

A trailing wave will pass through on Thursday leading to the chance of a few more additional showers.

Temperatures on both Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be in the lower 60s before cooling back off into the upper 50s on Friday behind Thursday’s frontal system.

Dry weather is expected into the weekend with sunshine and high temperatures in the middle 60s on Saturday with a jump into the lower 70s on Sunday. The warmth will continue through much of next week with high temperatures expecting to be in the 70s and night lows in the 50s.