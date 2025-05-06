Seasonal temperatures through midweek with warming trend into the weekend

A slight cooldown is expected through the middle of the week bringing temperatures back to near average for early May before warmer weather arrives this weekend into next week.

High pressure over the Upper Midwest will begin to break down on Wednesday as a cold front passes south through the area. No precipitation is expected due to lack of moisture and forcing, but may bring some clouds. Temperatures will be around or in the lower 70s for afternoon highs.

Sunshine returns on Thursday with temperatures slightly cooler with highs expecting to be in the upper 60s-to-lower 70s.

High pressure will reinforce itself over the Upper Midwest heading into the weekend with temperatures responding by warming into the middle-to-upper 70s for highs. Night lows will be cool in the 50s.

There are signs of even warmer temperatures heading into next week with highs near or in the lower 80s from Monday through the middle of the week.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 6 to 10 day temperature outlook in the period from May 11th through 15th has a high likelihood of above average temperatures. The average high during this period is around the middle 60s.

Rain chances are looking few and far between. A system tracking near the U.S. and Canada border will send a cold front through sometime in the Friday night to Saturday timeframe. There is still uncertainty on its exact timing and if any moisture will hold together by the time the front gets into the area before it fizzles out. Specifics will become clearer in the days ahead.