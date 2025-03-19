Seasonal temperatures the next few days with precipitation chances returning this weekend

Temperatures are expected to be near the seasonal average over the next several days.

Spring officially arrives on Thursday, but it certainly won’t look like it with snow on the ground from Wednesday’s snow system. But, the day will have plentiful sunshine with temperatures warming into the upper 30s to near 40° which will help to melt away the snow along with the higher March sun angle.

Temperatures will hover around the upper 30s to lower 40s on Friday through the weekend with lower-to-mid- 40s likely into the middle of next week.

A system looks to pass through on Friday driving a cold front through which may pop a few light rain showers.

Another clipper will swing through late Saturday night and Sunday bringing the chance of some more light rain showers. There may be some snow mixed in if temperatures are cold enough.