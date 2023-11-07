Seasonal temperatures rest of the week

Temperatures will be about where you’d expect for early November as the week moves along.

No significant cold is on the way, however some cooler air from Canada will drop into the area Thursday night heading into the weekend sending temperatures just a bit below average.

An isolated shower is possible on Wednesday with high temperatures near 50°.

Temperatures drop a bit on Thursday with highs in the upper 40s before the cooler air makes its way in by Friday morning as temperatures dip into the 20s.

Highs will remain near average in the low-to-mid 40s on Friday through the weekend with night lows in the 20s and 30s.