Seasonal temperatures expected this week with chances for precipitation

Temperatures are expected to be near the seasonal average this week for most days. A couple of storm systems will also bring chances for precipitation.

A system will pass through the area on Monday bringing the chance of a wintry mix and snow through at least the morning hours. Snow accumulations are expected to be minimal, if any, however a wintry mix of snow/freezing rain and sleet could make for a few slippery spots. Temperatures will also fall through the day from the lower 30s into the middle 20s by late afternoon as colder air builds in behind the system.

Tuesday will be a very cold and below average day with high temperatures only managing the teens after starting out the day in the single digits with below-zero wind chills.

Another system will arrive on Wednesday into Wednesday night which will again bring the chance of snow and a wintry mix with some minor accumulations possible.

The rest of the week is shaping up to be dry with high temperatures hovering around average in the middle-to-upper 20s from Wednesday through Friday and night lows in the single digits and teens.

Another system will bring the chance of snow on Saturday with temperatures again hovering near average for early February.