Seasonal temperatures expected into the weekend with snow likely Saturday

Temperatures are expected to be near the seasonal averages heading into the weekend with a storm system that will likely bring snow to the area on Saturday.

Highs will be in the middle-to-upper 20s on Wednesday and Thursday with lower 20s likely on Friday and Saturday before cooling off into the teens for highs on Sunday into next week. The average high for early February is in the lower 20s.

A storm system will pass through in the late Friday night to Saturday night timeframe likely bringing accumulating snow to much of the Weather First area.

It’s still too early for specifics and potential snowfall amounts as this storm system is still coming together, but accumulations are looking more likely especially across southeast Minnesota. These details will be ironed out in the next couple of days.