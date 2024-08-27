Seasonably warm through Saturday, chance of thunderstorms Thursday

After a hot start to the week, temperatures have moderated a bit across the Weather First area for our Tuesday. A line of showers was moving through northeast Iowa Tuesday afternoon while the rest of us saw a cloudy sky.

We can look forward to more sunshine Wednesday along with typical, summer warmth as highs settle around 80 degrees Wednesday afternoon. Before we get there, patchy fog will develop Tuesday night to early Wednesday morning. That will lift by around 9am Tuesday morning, making way for more sunshine.

A front will move across the region Thursday. The majority of Thursday will remain dry, as a line of showers and thunderstorms will move through southern Minnesota and northern Iowa Thursday evening.

The week will end on a sunny note, and a mostly sunny sky will continue through this weekend. Temperatures will still make it to the upper 70s Friday and Saturday before dropping back to the lower 70s Sunday and through Labor Day.