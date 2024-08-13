Seasonably warm through midweek followed by occasional showers, thunderstorms

Temperatures are expected to be near average through the middle of the week before they dial back a bit as showers and thunderstorms move back into the Weather First area.

Sunshine and seasonably warm temperatures are expected on Tuesday with highs near 80°. Moisture begins to arrive on Wednesday leading to more clouds and higher humidity with highs in the upper 70s to near 80°.

A system will track into the area sometime on Wednesday night leading to showers and a few thunderstorms which will likely continue into Thursday. Some heavier downpours are possible.

The storm system will be near the area on Thursday and also on Friday leading to periods of showers and a few thunderstorms. The severe threat is low.

High temperatures on Wednesday are expected to be in the upper 70s with middle 70s likely on Thursday and Friday.

The system exits just in time for the weekend which is shaping up to be dry with near average temperatures in the upper 70s to 80° and plenty of sunshine.