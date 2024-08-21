Seasonably warm through Friday with hot, humid weather returning this weekend

The rest of the week will be typical late August weather with seasonably warm temperatures expected before a return to summertime heat and humidity this weekend.

High temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will generally be around the middle 70s with a slight uptick on Friday into the upper 70s. The humidity will also become a bit more noticeable by the end of the week.

Hot and humid summertime weather is set to roll in this weekend which may possibly carry over through the middle of next week.

High temperatures on Saturday will reach the middle 80s with upper 80s likely on Sunday before dialing back a bit into the middle to lower 80s from Monday through Wednesday of next week.

Dew point temperatures are expected to climb into the 60s and 70s leading to heat indices (feels-like) near 90° on Saturday and lower-to-middle 90s likely on Sunday and Monday.

Rain chances will be few and far between. A system passing through the region may pop a shower or thunderstorm late Thursday night and Friday and again late Friday night into Saturday.