Seasonably warm, sunny Thursday

High pressure perched over the Upper Midwest will lead to another quiet day across the Weather First area.

Temperatures are expected to climb to near average for late July with highs around or in the low 80s.

Dew point temperatures will also inch up a bit from the 50s into the 60s leading to some humidity in the air, but despite that it should still feel a little comfortable which is ideal for any outdoor plans.

There will be some clouds at times, but overall plan on a mostly sunny day along with a light wind.

Temperatures are expected to gradually warm through the weekend with highs in the low-to-mid 80s along with higher humidity.