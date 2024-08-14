Seasonably warm, quiet weekend ahead

A storm system will bring chances for rain during the second half of the week, but it’ll clear out just in time for the weekend as dry and seasonably warm weather returns.

High pressure will build into the area over the weekend leading to quiet and dry weather under mainly sunny skies.

Temperatures are expected to be close to average with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s on both Saturday and Sunday. Night lows will hover around or in the low 60s.

A light north-to-northwest wind will bring in some dry, Canadian air as dew point temperatures are expected to be in the 50s leading to fairly low humidity.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 6-10 day temperature outlook has the likelihood of near-to-below average temperatures for the Weather First area in the period of August 19-23.