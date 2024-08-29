Seasonably warm, quiet weather heading into weekend

Quiet weather returns on Friday after the passing of a cold front Thursday night when showers and thunderstorms will be likely.

Friday will start with some clouds before high pressure nudges in leading to sunshine, lower humidity and seasonably warm temperatures for late August.

Highs are expected to climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s. However, dew point temperatures will lower into the 50s as drier and more comfortable air settles in.

Sunshine will rule the sky on Saturday as the three-day holiday weekend begins.

Temperatures are expected to push to near or in the lower 80s on Saturday afternoon. Dew point temperatures are expected to remain in the 50s leading to lower humidity and another comfortable day.

Another cold front will pass through late Saturday night into Sunday morning bringing in some cooler air for the second half of the holiday weekend with temperatures falling a bit below average with highs in the lower 70s.