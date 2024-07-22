Seasonably warm Monday

The week will get off to a seasonably warm start before with temperatures near average for late July.

Areas of fog are possible for some early in the morning. Once it lifts, sunshine will give way to a partly cloudy sky as the day moves along.

Temperatures are expected to be near average for most with highs near or in the low 80s.

The wind will be fairly light throughout the day.

While not overly muggy, there will be some humidity in the air with dew point temperatures expecting to be in the low-60s.

A cold front will approach late Monday night leading to the chance of showers and thunderstorms around or after midnight into Tuesday morning.