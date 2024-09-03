Seasonably warm again Wednesday followed by fall-like weather late this week

Sunny, quiet weather will continue through Wednesday before a cold front arrives Thursday morning to shake things up for the end of the week and weekend.

Highs will return to the upper 70s Wednesday afternoon, and we can look forward to a comfortable warmth with dew points remaining in the 50s. Skies remain clear until late Wednesday night.

A cold front will drift through the region Thursday morning, bringing with it a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two. A few, brief downpours are possible around mid-morning Thursday, otherwise this round looks to remain minor.

Winds will pick up out of the northwest behind Thursday morning’s front and cooler air will move in and hang around for a few days.

High temperatures will drop back to the 60s to end the week and start the weekend. They’ll creep back up to around 70 by Sunday afternoon. For at least a few days, temperatures will remain a bit below average for early September before it warms back up next week.