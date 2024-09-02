Seasonably mild with minimal rain chances this week

The first full week of September will be seasonably mild and close to average for temperatures with little chances for rain.

High pressure which has been dominant overhead the last few days leading to the quiet and sunny weather, will continue to be in control through Wednesday leading to little change.

Temperatures will slowly inch up through midweek with highs in the low-to-mid 70s on Monday and Tuesday before climbing into the upper 70s to near 80° on Wednesday. Overall, the week will be fairly pleasant with low humidity.

A cold front will pass through on Thursday leading to the chance of showers with high temperatures around the middle 70s.

Behind the front, a surge of fall-like air will plunge south with temperatures expecting to fall well below average as highs only manage the 60s on Friday and Saturday. Night lows will also be cool as they dip into the 40s on Saturday and Sunday mornings.