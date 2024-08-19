Seasonably mild, comfortable week ahead

There won’t be much of a pattern change this week as the weather will generally bring seasonably mild temperatures and comfortable humidity levels for August.

High pressure will build into the region on Monday. It’s expected to stay firm and in control of our weather through at least Thursday leading to a few quiet days ahead and keeping any rain off to the west.

Temperatures this week will mainly be near average with highs ranging from the middle 70s to near 80°.

Dew point temperatures will stay mostly at comfortable levels in the 50s to 60° throughout much of the week.

The pattern will begin to change Thursday night into Friday as warmer air and moisture begin to nudge in which may set off a few showers and thunderstorms.

A high pressure ridge, which has recently kept the heat and humidity south of the area, will build into the region this weekend leading to temperatures surging into the mid-to-upper 80s along with higher humidity as summer makes its return.