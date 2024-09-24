Seasonably mild, comfortable Tuesday

Temperatures are expected to be near average on Tuesday making for a seasonably mild day.

A cool front will approach from the west early Tuesday morning bringing just enough moisture that a few sprinkles or brief light shower is possible for some although most areas will likely stay dry as any rain runs into dry air further east.

Clouds from that system will make for some filter sunshine through much of the morning before becoming mostly sunny into the afternoon.

High temperatures are expected to be near or in the lower 70s across the area which is near average for late September.

The humidity is expected to be low and the wind light.

A mainly clear sky and light wind will set up another chilly night ahead as temperatures drop back in to the upper 40s to lower 50s by Wednesday morning. Some patchy areas of fog are also possible.